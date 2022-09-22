Horrible horror series to stream on Netflix starting today

The series tells the true story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer…

We go back in time, more precisely to the years 1978 to 1991. During this period, serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer took the lives of no less than 17 innocent victims in the most horrific way.

The series primarily focuses on less fortunate victims and their communities. The failure of the police force, among other things, allowed one of the most notorious serial killers in United States history to be allowed to continue for more than ten years.

x-men

Believe it or not, this new macabre horror series has a connection with x-men. Actor Evan Peters will take on the role of murderer Jeffrey Dahmer. Niecy Nash will play the role of Glenda Cleveland. She is Dahmer’s neighbor. It was she who, at one point, chose to report her neighbor’s suspicious behavior to the FBI.

Did the above make you curious about this brand new horror series called Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story? We have good news for you. You can now stream this brand new series on netflix!