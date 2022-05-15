Horner sees significant growth in Formula 1: ‘But the sport has to keep its promises’

Christian Horner is pleased with how Drive to Survive has boosted the premier class, but stresses that they must continue to deliver an exciting championship for growth to continue.

The popularity of Formula 1 has increased enormously since the acquisition of Liberty Media. Also in the United States, where Formula 1 has often received little attention, popularity is growing. This is partly due to the successful collaboration with Netflix, on which the popular Drive to Survive docu-series are released every year. The series has attracted many new fans, much to the delight of the teams. “Netflix has done a great job of opening it up to a whole new audience,” Horner said, as quoted by CNN†

“It explains how the sport works, they show who certain drivers are and what the dynamics are. But the sport still has to deliver. Last year was just an epic year, with competition from the first race to the last race. was a heavyweight fight consisting of 22 different rounds. It was a phenomenal championship, every producer’s dream,” concluded the team boss. It remains to be seen if we will have such a season again. exciting.

Growth in Formula 1 viewing figures

These numbers are expected to only increase, provided the battle remains tense. “As long as we keep the Grands Prix on Sunday, and it remains a race of men and machines, which is disputed at the limits. That’s what it’s about”, underlines the Briton. “Of course it will continue to develop. Everything in life is developing and I think Formula 1 is currently experiencing such development,” said Horner.