Horner sees Netflix success: ‘Sometimes just like the Kardashians on wheels’

The popularity of Formula 1 has increased significantly in recent years, especially in the United States, many new fans have joined. It seems that the Netflix series “Drive to Survive” has a big influence on this. However, Christian Horner sometimes has the idea similar to the Kardashians.

For several years, the teams and drivers have been closely followed throughout the season by the cameras of the streaming giant Netflix. The ‘Drive to Survive’ series proved to be a success and attracted many new fans to the premier class of motorsport. This made many Americans decide to follow the sport.

Sponsors

The growing interest of Americans in Formula 1 is also noticeable on the commercial level. Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner is quite candid about this in a conversation with the Bloomberg platform: “Of the 25 new partners we have attracted over the past three years, 21 have in the USA. Three of these companies are listed on the stock exchange. the Fortune 500.”

kardashians

However, Horner also sees that Drive to Survive does something more in another area. The boss of the British team Red Bull sees there is another side to this: “The sport is going well at the moment. Something this series has done well is to explain how the sport works , to attract new fans, to show the characters and what happens behind the scenes. Sometimes it’s the Kardashians on wheels.”