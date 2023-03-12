Horner Praises Drive to Survive’s Contribution: ‘Like the Kardashians on Wheels’

Netflix’s hit series Drive to Survive has provided Formula 1 with a surge of new fans in recent years and that success will continue with Season 5 and Season 6 in the years to come. Christian Horner is very happy with everything the series can bring to Formula 1 and his team.

Drive to Survive has brought many new fans to the premier class in recent years and the drivers and team bosses are seen on the show in a different way to how we normally see them on regular Formula 1 broadcasts Viewers of the series get a complementary and different view of the Formula 1 team and drivers through interviews and unique behind-the-scenes footage.

The next season of the series premiered in February and this time Max Verstappen is also present. The Dutchman decided earlier to stop cooperating with the show, as he thought the creators often took things out of context and portrayed them differently than they would actually be. After several good conversations, he accepted the manufacturers in favor and therefore also cooperated with Verstappen.

Crew chief Horner is pleased with the success of the blockbuster series. “I think of the 25 new partners in recent years, no less than 21 have come from the United States. Formula 1 is on fire at the moment. Drive to Surive has done a great job of explaining the sport and raising awareness. a new fan A younger fanbase and more female fans. It showed the competition that goes on behind the scenes. It’s kind of like Kardashians on Wheels,” Horner concludes jokingly.