Horner not happy with Netflix: “We sometimes wonder where it’s going”

The popularity of Formula 1 has grown considerably in recent years. This is partly due to the Netflix series Drive to Survive. Not everyone is happy with this series, after all there is a lot of copy-pasting from the makers. Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner believes the situation needs to change quickly.

Drive to Survive has gained many new fans and is one of the reasons for the growing popularity of the sport in the United States. Not everyone is happy with it because the show sometimes differs greatly from reality. There is a lot of copying and pasting, which sometimes causes situations to lose their context. This allowed Max Verstappen to refuse to cooperate earlier.

Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner is therefore not always happy with the creators of the Netflix series. The Briton explains his annoyance in the Pardon my Take podcast: “You see it at the end of the year. They send you a few clips, but you don’t see how they put it on the show. if you really said that. You wonder if you really said, for example, that you would see each other on Tuesday. You sometimes wonder where this leads. Then you see the end result and wonder if they have the hardest time giving to others. time like us But, you have to understand that they put on a show.