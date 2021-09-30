Hoogezand dives into the future during Science Weekend. Robots, taxi drone and smart safety vest for police officers are shown

On Saturdays, there is something to do in Hoogezand around the theme of 5G. Photo: Economic Council of Groningen

During the Weekend of Science (October 2 and 3) in Hoogezand, all kinds of activities will be organized around the theme of 5G, the latest generation of mobile communication. On Saturday, visitors will be able to dive into the future with robots, autonomous transporters, drones and other smart devices.

During the public day “Make work of 5G”, the possibilities and opportunities of 5G will be demonstrated, making mobile internet much faster, for example. The event is part of the National Science Weekend. The public day in Hoogezand is organized by 5Groningen, an initiative of the Economic Board Groningen, in collaboration with partners.



Entrepreneurs and organizations from the region present applications with 5G and there are presentations and workshops for young and old. For example, demonstrations are given for applications in agriculture, health, traffic and daily life. Additionally, visitors can put on VR goggles, take a seat in an autonomous bus, admire a drone taxi, and explain the smart safety vest to police officers.



Programming robot



The public day will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in and around Het Kielzog (Gorecht Est 157) in Hoogezand. Everyone is welcome and entry is free. Children are also welcome to the activities: they can, among other things, program a robot or do something beautiful in 3D.

