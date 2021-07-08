Hoogeveen’s top scorer Vivianne Miedema doesn’t take the Orange Lionesses’ mediocre training campaign seriously. “You have to be top when you arrive in Tokyo”

Vivianne Miedema wants to see a better Orange against Norway on Tuesday. “I hope there is clear progress.”

Preparations for the Olympic Games are not going well for the Dutch women’s football team. Spain and Italy lost, after the world champion USA was too strong earlier. Only Australia, who were not in their strongest lineup, were knocked down to the knee. Top scorer Vivianne Miedema de Hoogeveen is not worried, however, and remains totally sober at Drenthe.

“These are training matches. We have to be on top when we arrive in Tokyo, “she said from the Italian Orange Lionesses training camp.” We played with a slightly different team against Italy (1-0 loss, note ) Thursday. With less experienced girls. Accordingly, you should not draw too many conclusions from this game and worry a lot. ”

Little dangerous

Orange has become remarkably harmless to the enemy goal in most practice matches. ,, We played with Spain and the United States against top four countries. I wasn’t there myself against America, but before we played less important games against weaker opponents, in which we had a lot of opportunities and also scored a lot. At the top, it was different. But I wouldn’t worry too much about it. The players come from difficult competitions, have physical problems. In the end, we have enough quality to score on one occasion. It’s definitely my job. That’s why I’m here. We need to improve our game, but I’m sure it will happen. ”

Miedema, who became European champion with the Dutch team in 2017 and vice-world champion at the last World Cup, sees that the competition is getting stronger. For example, the Netherlands almost lost in the 1-0 loss to Spain. ,, We have played several times against Spain, which has a very good team. The countries around us are developing. It is only positive and good. That’s what we need to do, take the next step. It’s really important. I hope each time we will be as good as possible and be successful.

Good for confidence

Miedema, apart from being a forward for the Orange squad also from Arsenal London, was not there against Italy due to a minor injury. Barcelona star Lieke Martens was also absent. Both stars are expected to be there in training against Norway on Tuesday night from 6 p.m. in Enschede. ,, I hope there is clear progress against Norway. It’s good for confidence in Tokyo. It will be a special match. We haven’t had fans in the stadium for so long. Playing with an audience, I look forward to that as a player and also the other girls. A bit of atmosphere. Because if I have to play football in empty stadiums, I might as well do it in my own neighborhood on a grass field. ”

Of course, football fan Miedema is following the Men’s European Championship closely. ,, The Netherlands are not among the favorites, but you never know. It can be a pretty unpredictable tournament. ” She doesn’t want to comment on the system the Netherlands have to play in: 5-3-2 or the familiar 4-3-3. “It’s not for me to say anything about it. Whatever the system, it’s about the quality on the pitch, which the players show. Or 5-3-2 which is for us? That’s a question for Sarina (national coach Wiegman, ed.) haha. As a player you always have a preference for a certain system because you think you will do better. You don’t always line up with a coach. But it is the intention that the Dutch team or Arsenal are the best performers. It is not always about you. ”

it’s going to be an exciting month

Miedema has already seen his international compatriot Jill Roord leave Arsenal, while it is uncertain whether Daniëlle van Donk, also Orange Lioness, will stay. She is waiting for her own future. ,, I still have a one-year contract with Arsenal. Now all the attention is on the Dutch national team. I have no idea what will happen in the future. It remains to be seen who will be the new Arsenal coach (after the departure of Joe Montemurro, note). It will be exciting months. I hope there will be a coach who wants to play football and who can bring something new. Then I am convinced that we can take the next step with Arsenal. But you don’t know. We have to wait and see.