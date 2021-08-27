Holland America Line announces Volendam and Zaandam return dates for May 2022

The Zuiderdam will make the Grand World Voyage in 2023

SeattleAt 25 August 2021 / PRNewswire / – Passengers looking to get back to sea on their favorite Holland America Line can expect a restart date May 2022 NOT. Volendam At Zaandam. The ships will join Eurodam, KoningsdamAt New Amsterdam, New Statendam, Rotterdam At Zuiderdam, which has been returned to service or which must sail November 2021.

Default Image / Logo Font for Holland America Line

Netherlands America line Both ships will restart in May when Volendam go explore North Europe At Zaandam will come back to Canada/ New England region. With these new start dates, Grand World Voyage, Grand South America and Antarctica Voyage will be inactive in 2022 and resume in 2023.

“We made serious plans and prepared to return our ships to service, and after a very successful restart in Alaska At Europe We like to have feedback data for: Volendam At Zaandam,” She said goose torch, Main Holland America Line. “The team members aboard our service vessels shared a positive experience which once again welcomed guests on board. We look forward to next spring when more enthusiastic travelers can return to sail with us. “

The return of Volendam and Zaandam May 2022

When Volendam go back on May 1The ship offers longer explorations ranging from 14 to 35 days to BalticAt Norway the North Cape, Spitsbergen, the British Isles and Iceland, each visit of Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The ship also sails along the Iberian Peninsula to the Mediterranean and up to Egypt At Israel.

Zaandam Restart May 12 in the beloved Canada/ New England region, with departing cruise Fort Lauderdale, Florida, tome Boston, Massachusetts, tracking of flight paths between Boston At Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The ship will offer the popular 35-day Vikings Cruise in July, making round trips from Boston tome CanadaAt green countryAt IcelandAt NorwayAt HollandAt UK At Ireland.

The story continues

Grand Voyages hervat in 2023

When you leave Grand World Voyage January 3, 2023At Zuiderdam It will debut in a 128-day global stay, offering cruise passengers around the world the opportunity to book a luxury veranda for the first time. Zuiderdam It also includes the Lincoln Center Theater on Music Walk, BB King’s Blues Club and Billboard on Board, as well as specialty restaurants Pinnacle Grill and Canaletto. Volendam He looks back on the great 74-day trip to South America and Antarctica in 2023, which departs January 3, 2023.

Passengers booked for Grand South America and Antarctica Voyage 2022 will automatically transfer to Onboard Flight 2023. Volendam. Passengers who have booked on board for the Grand World Tour 2022 Zaandam It will automatically transfer to the Grand World Voyage flight on board in 2023 Zuiderdam.

“I booked our Grand World 2022 cruise in record time, and with pent-up demand to return to global cruises, we moved the cruise to ZuiderdamAntorcha added. “For the first time on a Grand World cruise, our customers can book the Terrace Living Room category, making it a great scenic cruise, breakfast with a view or relaxing outside without leaving your living room. ”

Milestones of the great journey in 2023 – Zuiderdam

128 days. Departure January 3, 2023, return trip from Lauderdale Barracks.

South Pacific crossing for New Zealand At Australia Before reaching the west coast of Africa And make a way through it North Europe.

A total of 61 ports in 30 countries and island states, including eight overnight stays.

15 stops across the African continent with options for safari experiences.

Achievements 2023 in Greater South America and Antarctica – Volendam

74 days. Departure January 3, 2023, return trip from Lauderdale Barracks On the road that circles the continent in an anti-clockwise direction.

A total of 34 ports in 16 countries and island states, including five overnight stays.

Day trip through the Panama Canal and possibility to visit Machu Picchu, the Galapagos Islands, Patagonia and Iguazu Falls.

Four days of panoramic navigation in the icy landscape of Antarctic.

11 incoming calls Brazil And a trip along the Amazon River to Manaus.

Koningsdam is expected to be popular in Hawaii, Tahiti and the Marquis Cruz by 2023

Meet Zuiderdam Go on a great world tour, king dam The routes of this longest and strangest ship will take place in 2023. king dam25-Day Mexican Riviera & Hawaii Circle Collector’s Trip departs from A January 31, 2023, leave for January 7, 2023for 24 days. Largest Pinnacle-class ship offers 35-day cruise in February HawaiiRound-trip itinerary to Tahiti and the Marquesas from San Diego, and all passengers who have booked on board for this flight Zuiderdam It will be transferred to king dam.

ZuiderdamPanamakanaalcruises in january in April 2023, as well as 10 days Mexico and sea Courteous travel, will suppose Zaandam.

Full refund option Also available

Customers who prefer a 100% refund of money paid to Holland America Line can visit Form cancellation preferences To indicate their preference by: September 24, 2021.

The above options do not apply to passengers who have booked a charter cruise. Different booking and cancellation conditions may apply if the cruise is not booked with Holland America. See conditions on Form cancellation preferences for all the details.

For more information on Holland America Line, please consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find the Holland America line on TwitterAt Facebook social networking site and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media from the home page on hollandamerica.com.

On the Holland America line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Netherlands America line Exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer its adventures Alaska and the Yukon For almost 75 years. The premium vessel fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, providing an ideal experience for midsize vessels. A third Pinnacle class ship, RotterdamJoin the fleet at July 2021.

Holland America Line’s flagship cruises, pioneering premium cruises, offer innovative initiatives and a variety of rich experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea is packed every night with Music Walk, and in the dining rooms you’ll find exclusive selections from Holland America Line’s prestigious Culinary Council of world-renowned chefs.

In light of COVID-19, Holland America Line is currently working to improve health and safety protocols and how this may affect future cruises. Our actual offers may differ from what is shown or described in the marketing materials. Our current opinion Cruise-updates At Health and safety protocols At Travel advice CDC.

Phone call: Eric Elfjord

Telephone: 800-637-5029, 206-626-9890

E-mail adress: [email protected]

decision

Show original content for multimedia download:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holland-america-line-announce-may-2022-return-to-service-dates-for-volendam-and-zaandam-301362863.html

SOURCE Holland America Line