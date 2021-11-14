Hole through the land of Tilburg: this is where you come out

Sometimes you have questions that don’t really matter, but you still want to know the answer. For example, on the question where you end up if you dig a hole in Tilburg, through the earth. Well do you know?

You don’t have to work with a shovel to find this answer. You can discover online by virtual dig a hole from Tilburg. It’s good that you can do it online, because otherwise you would have needed a snorkel and a dive ticket at the end of the tunnel …

The other side of the world

You end up in the South Pacific Ocean, about 1,000 kilometers outside of New Zealand. The nearest land is Waitangi. An island belonging to New Zealand and located 901 kilometers from the antipodes point.

Antipode

An antipode is the name of the point on the other side of the world. The antipode of Tilburg and any other place on Earth is the point on the Earth’s surface that is diametrically opposed to it. To put it simply, if you dig a hole down, you will end up at the antipode of where you started digging.

Photo: Geodatos.net

19,000 kilometers

If you didn’t dig a hole but walk over the dirt all the way to Waitangi, you would be on the road for about 19,000 kilometers. This equates to 21 hours of flight time, if there was a direct flight. Only there isn’t.

On the other side of the world

Curious about the antipode from other places than Tilburg? On antipodesmap.com or geodatos.net you can walk into a place and you will immediately see what is exactly on the other side of the world.