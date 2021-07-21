Hockey star Welten ready for Games after miraculous recovery
Hockey star Lidewij Welten says he’s ready for the Olympics. The 31-year-old forward suffered a serious hamstring injury in mid-May but made a miraculous recovery quickly.
“This game was very important to me,” Welten said after the 2-1 win in the shortened practice match against New Zealand. “Finally, I was able to fully participate in a game again. I’m very happy that this duel is still there. That way I was able to dot the i’s and get a competitive pace in the heat. “
Welten did not score against New Zealand, but received confirmation during the 40-minute practice match on the Olympic field that she is ready for the Games. “In fact, I’ve been fully involved in the band for three weeks. The fact that I can now fully concentrate on hockey shows how I am doing physically.
Two months ago, Welten was injured in his club Den Bosch during the championship match against Amsterdam (1-0). As a result, she had to miss the European Championship in Amstelveen in June. We even feared missing the Games.
“Medically, there is no real explanation for the rapid recovery,” Welten said. “I think it’s a combination of being in medically good hands, being on it 24/7 and the motivation that I have, as well as the people around me who have supported me. . “
If there had been another tournament, Welten probably would have chosen a different rehabilitation process. “It depends on what stage I’m in, but maybe I wouldn’t have done that for a European Championship. Then I think I would have slowed down a bit.”
There is no longer any doubt at Welten, who is chasing his third Olympic title in perhaps his last Games. “I don’t know yet if this will be my last, but I think so. I don’t know yet. I will watch it every year and it also depends on my level,” said Welten, who won gold at London (2012) and Beijing (2008).
Thirteen years after his Olympic debut, everything is different. “You notice there is no audience and it’s a shame the family can’t come over here. It’s alive, but in a different way. I think it will be mostly digital games. ‘. But I’ll be on my feet from the first game. “
The hockey players face India on Saturday.