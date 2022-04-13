Hockey players take a big hit against USA in Pro League | Other Sports

All of the first half goals came from a penalty corner, while six field goals were scored in the second half. Yibbi Jansen put Orange ahead on 10 minutes and also made it 3-0 at half-time with a penalty corner. Renee van Laarhoven had also scored in the same way for interim national coach Jamilon Mülders’ side.

Where the Olympic champion scored just three goals on Saturday against the significantly weaker American hockey players, the score has now risen even further. Frédérique Matla and Joosje Burg both scored twice and Lidewij Welten and Freeke Moes also netted. With just over a minute to play, Jansen also pushed for the 10-0, much to the delight of the Amstelveen crowd.

The Orange team now travels to India for two matches in Bhubaneswar, on April 8 and 9. Holland’s best players, including Matla and Welten, are skipping the trip as soon after they will play the final weekend of the Euro Hockey League with their clubs Amsterdam and Den Bosch.

The Netherlands are the Pro League leaders with 17 points from six matches. Alone against Spain, a defeat was suffered (2-2).

,,Which lens did I like the most? The last, because I’ve never done it like that from the bottom of the bar, at least not that I remember,” Yibbi Jansen told Ziggo Sport. ,,We got along very well and that led to some good goals, especially in the final phase. I think we looked more closely at who was free and varied more with penalty corners,” said Jansen, who plays for SCHC. With the SCHC not participating in the final Euro Hockey League weekend, Jansen will soon be flying to India for the two Pro League games. ,,I’ve never been there, but if I hear the stories it will be a great adventure,” said Jansen, daughter of former Orange goalkeeper Ronald Jansen.

