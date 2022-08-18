Professional shots

The Netherlands won 3-0 against the United States in the Pro League. At Wagener Stadium, the Orange team signed with the setting sun behind them for a solid tournament win.

The match was less than a minute and a half away as the Dutch hockey players already had a series of three penalty corners ahead of them. Despite this, no lead has been signed.

The first landed on the post, at the second corner Margot van Geffen appeared to make it 1-0 on the rebound, but this was dismissed after lengthy deliberation by the video referee as too early in the circle. At penalty corner number three, Yibbi Jansen was cleared in, she dragged the ball just wide.

Messy

Orange faced USA with a tough opponent at Wagener Stadium, resulting in a messy first quarter. Penalty corners and chances were enough for Orange, but the opener did not materialize.

A few encouraging words from national coach Jamilon Mülders after the somewhat sloppy Pro League opener saw Freeke Moes sign for the 1-0 early in the second quarter. With her backhand, she overtook US goalkeeper Kelsey Bing.

Shortly after, the Netherlands were awarded another penalty corner, the seventh in the game which so far has not been successful, with Jansen again in the lead for the drag push. Fiona Morgenstern reacted well to the rebound and thus scored her first goal in her second international match (2-0).

The United States erected a defensive wall through which the Netherlands had to struggle. In the third quarter, it was again Morgenstern who managed to kick the ball. On a pass from Matla, who overtook three men with a good action, Morgenstern made it 3-0 from the penalty spot.

In the fourth quarter, the United States could no longer be found in the Dutch half, but the Orange on the other side were also unable to score.

just not

A commercial victory, but it was the match of “just not”. Some passes just didn’t come, duels just didn’t win, corners just didn’t hit. On Sunday, national coach Mülders’ side get another chance, as the second match against the United States at Wagener Stadium is on the schedule.

Matla looks for hole to persuade in Pro League game with USA

The second game against the United States will be played on Sunday. With this victory, the Netherlands leads the Pro League with 14 points in 5 matches, Germany follows with 13 points in 8 matches.

Ten beginners in India

On April 8 and 9, the Orange team will play two more Pro League matches. The duels end at high speed and the return trip is started again. Due to the Euro Hockey League (European tournament for club teams), players from Amsterdam and Den Bosch are absent.