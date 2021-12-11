Hockey players in the bottom four after a single win over New Zealand
The Dutch hockey players convincingly qualified for the semi-finals of the Olympic Games. New Zealand were beaten 3-0 by national coach Alyson Annan’s team.
Lidewij Welten put Orange ahead with a kick in the seventh minute after good preparatory work from Laurien Leurink. Halfway through the second quarter, Frédérique Matla brought the score to 2-0 thanks to a penalty shot. It was Matla’s eighth goal of the tournament. Lauren Stam has already determined the final score of the one-way duel in the 37th minute.
In the last quarter, the Orange team tried to further increase the score, but the real desire was lacking. Matla had a great opportunity to score her ninth goal of the Games, but she hit a completely wrong backhand.
New Zealand had virtually no chances but were allowed to score four times via a penalty kick. Goalkeeper Josine Koning, who has only managed this tournament twice, made good saves on several occasions.
Orange, number 1 in the world rankings (New Zealand is sixth), is still undefeated in this tournament. All five group matches have been won and eighteen goals have been scored in the group stage.
Spain or Great Britain
In the semi-finals, the hockey players will face Spain or Great Britain on Wednesday. The British team retained the Orange Olympic title in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
Sunday, the hockey men were eliminated in the quarterfinals; Australia proved to be too strong after the penalties.
