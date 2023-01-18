Hockey players also beat Argentina in Pro League, men lose on penalties | Sport Other

Dutch hockey players also won the second game of the Pro League on Wednesday evening (local time). New national coach Paul van Ass’s side were 3-1 too strong for the host nation in Santiago del Estero, Argentina. The men fell for the second game in a row.

Pien Dicke opened the scoring for the Hockey Players on a penalty corner in the first quarter. A few minutes later, Joosje Burg doubled the lead with a field goal.

In the second quarter, the score went to 3-0 from a corner kick by Yibbi Jansen. Just before the break, Agustina Gorzelany returned something from the penalty corner.

Last summer, reigning Olympic champions Netherlands were 3-1 too strong for Argentina in the World Cup final in Spain. The hockey players will face the British and the Argentines again on Friday and Saturday.

The Dutch are still waiting for their first Pro League win. The team of national coach Jeroen Delmée twice gave up the advantage against Argentina (2-2) then lost on penalties. The misfires were attributed to Thierry Brinkman and Jorrit Croon.

Tjep Hoedemakers and Jip Janssen (penalty corner) were responsible for the Dutch goals during regular playing time. The hockey players started the new Pro League season on Tuesday with a painful defeat against Great Britain (3-0). The World Cup starts on January 13.

We are curious to know your opinion on this article. Click on here to leave your comments in a short one-minute questionnaire.

“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”