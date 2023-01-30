Mon, Jan 30, 5:17 PM

General



Boxtel national coach Jeroen Delmee and his assistant Eric Verboom managed to win a medal at the World Cup of Hockey in India. On Sunday afternoon, the men’s national team beat Australia 3-1. With that, the disappointment of Friday’s lost semi-final against Belgium was largely swept away.

In advance, Delmee and Verboom have already tempered the expectations of the world hockey champion in this newspaper. The team they have been working with for a year is young and has relatively little experience in major international tournaments. Gold at the Paris Olympics in 2024 is a point on the horizon, the World Cup was a good measuring point.

Not that the two inhabitants of Boxtel and their team did not take seriously the duels in India. The first three group matches against New Zealand, Chile and Malaysia were all easily won, but were also not against the truly top countries. In the semi-finals, however, the Orange team met Belgium, one of the favorites and also the country that managed to keep the Netherlands gold in the 2018 final after penalties. . And this time too, it was Belgium who prevented the orange men from advancing to the final battle, again after penalties as the score remained at 2-2 in regulation time.

HEADS UP

So the hangover was big, but Delmee and Verboom still managed to boost their players for the battle for third place. Australia thwarted again, especially in the first half, but in the second half Orange took control more strongly. With a 3-1 victory and a bronze medal in their pocket, the two residents of Boxtel can leave the tournament with their heads held high. Delmee has enough information to prepare his team for the Games in Paris.

The World Cup victory ultimately went to Germany, who beat Belgium in the final after a penalty shootout. All the medals therefore went to three neighboring countries.