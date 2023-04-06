Hobby House opens the doors of the hobby | News from the newspaper

“Learn new things in a relaxed way”

RODEN – On Thursday, March 30, the ‘hobby house’ was opened in ‘De Deel’ next to the Scheepstra Kabinet, where workshops are held on various art forms. In this space, rented by Welzijn in Noordenveld, jewelry can be made, canvases painted and clothes sewn. The space was opened by the director of the foundation, Mathijs Euwema. The Hobby House was officially opened with the sewing of a piece of fabric.

Four days a week, Rinske Lem and Diana Large organize activities in which those interested can participate for a small fee. ‘Diana and I have given workshops before under the name Studio Rinske & Diana. We wanted to have a central space where we can organize activities on a weekly basis. Materials are often expensive, so people are less likely to start a new hobby. Here they can learn to work with materials for a small fee,” explains Lem. Noordenveld social welfare rented this space as a warehouse and was happy to participate in Rinske and Diana’s initiative. Behind the room is the meeting garden. Large is totally in: ‘How nice it would be to paint outside in the summer. For example on the music. Listen and take the brush and move it across the canvas to the touch. Participation costs 3.50 euros per time and is possible on the days below. The recreation house is located in ‘De Deel’ at Brink 2 in Roden. More information at www.welzijninnoordenveld.nl.

Tuesday: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., sewing

Wednesday 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., painting

Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., jewelry making

Friday 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., various activities