History of the Netherlands with the Tour of New Zealand

The Netherlands men’s cricket team kicked off a historic New Zealand tour on March 25, featuring a one-time T20 International (20 side) and three One-Day Internationals (50 side).

Hosting the Netherlands, currently ranked 14th by the world’s No.1 ranked ODI team, is perhaps akin to the Netherlands hosting New Zealand in football.

When the Netherlands last visited eight years ago in a bid to qualify for the 2015 ODI World Cup, they came away with a big cricketing success.

Not only did they fail to qualify, but they also lost their ODI status and nearly a third of their funding from the International Cricket Council, cricket’s world governing body.

Three years

After three years of hard work in the World Cricket League, where they won 10 out of 14 matches, the Netherlands won the titles, but the incentives were more rewarding: ODI was reinstated, funding was increased and a place in the list of 13 teams. ODI League, Premier League World Cup, starts in 2020.

The Premier League guarantees 24 international matches against eight full members (countries with Test status), half of which are at home and half away. Additionally, the teams finishing in the top eight will automatically qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

The other five will compete for two places in the World Cup qualifiers for the 10-team event. The Orange team are currently in last place after playing seven games with two wins, four losses and one game lost against South Africa.

Eredivisie

The Netherlands opened their league account after beating Ireland 2-1 in a close quarters series in Utrecht in June 2021. The tour was scrapped in South Africa in December, shortly after the first international rain fell following Omicron exit along the closed international border.

On their next assignment, Afghanistan faced off in Qatar in January, where they suffered a 0-3 aggregate loss due to a lack of experience in intermediate strikes and stability.

The New Zealand tour will be followed by the biggest summer the Netherlands have seen in cricketing history. Three ODIs will take place at the VRA venue in Amstelveen West Indies from May 31, followed by a visit to England two weeks later. A visit to Pakistan is also planned later.

This will be the first time the Netherlands have faced England, albeit in a different format, after their famous defeat in the 2014 T20 World Cup, having already done so by taking the curtain in the FIFA World Cup. world T20 2009 in Lourdes.

Higher class

In a way, those wins should have paved the way for more games against top teams. However, the Netherlands have only played against full members of the World Cup, with a run of two against them outside of it.

Before the start of the Premier League, they had only played five doubles against the Test Nations: two at home against Sri Lanka in 2006, a victory against Bangladesh in Glasgow in 2010, only one against South Africa in 2013 and a pair. Against Zimbabwe in 2019. He was a whistleblower at best, so the Premier League fixtures are of particular interest.

And so we have another classic sports encounter between David and Goliath. Peter Sellar’s men will face a rampant New Zealand side with a phenomenal home record in the ODIs, having won four of their last five series at home and shutting out in all four. For the T20Is, the World Cup finalists lost their last series in India but have won 10 of their last 14 T20Is at home.

“New Zealand are a fantastic challenge for us as they have been one of the best white ball teams in the world for cricket for the past five years,” coach Ryan Campbell told the website of the KNCB. “We have once again taken the opportunity to retire some of our best young talent, and it’s really exciting to bring Vikramjeet Singh back.”

However, New Zealand will be without regular captain Ken Williamson and several other first-choice players after manager Gary Stead confirmed IPL-linked players will skip the next round. Ross Taylor, a veteran of 233 ODIs, will retire from international cricket at the end of the series.

field cricket

On the other hand, the Netherlands are deprived of the services of Roelof van der Merwe, Shane Snater and Colin Ackermann due to cricketing obligations in England. The squad will be bolstered by the return of fly-half Max O’Dowd and Stephen Myburgh, as well as Wellington-based multi-level player Logan Van Beek Michael Rippon, who is also eligible to play for New Zealand.

“In addition to our youth, it’s great to welcome back great players Stefan Meiberg, Max O’Dowd and Logan van Beek who will add experience to this team.

“Michael Rippon’s recording is really exciting for us and something we’ve been working on for some time. He will add a new dimension to our squad and bring more experience to this young group. I’m really looking forward to bowling with our young players,” said Campbell.

Born in Auckland but holding a Dutch passport, VOC’s O’Dowd has been the team’s top scorer in the ODIs and T20I since 2019 and has experience playing for the Auckland and Otago side. A and the New Zealand Cricket Club.

Story

He should provide valuable local insight into conditions with Van Beek and Rippon, playing three warm-up games against NZ XI at McLean Park in Napier.

There’s not much history to unravel between the two sides. Although New Zealand were the first ODI contender from the Netherlands to return to the Guardians Cup in Baroda, it remains the only meeting between them in over 50 years. Captain Seelaar and Myburgh are the only team members currently competing in the singles match. of the T20I Cup World T20 in Dhaka in 2014. The Netherlands lost both matches.

The team has a mix of youth and experience as Campbell aims to reset the cue ball with the aim of developing players for a future generation, following the T20 World Cup campaign the team lost in October.