History of pre-vocational secondary education exams and political structure: “ Many questions about knowledge ”

After the exam, Lammers asked his students what they thought of the exam. The answers were varied, he says. “But most found it difficult anyway.” In any case, it was not due to the preparation, explains the history teacher. “We’ve had very little online work. Students could just go to class throughout the exam year, ”Lammers explains. “They had online classes last year, but this material was not tested in the exam.”

But as the preparation of most of the students in the Netherlands has not gone as planned, there is a good chance that the standards will be adjusted upwards. “But I don’t dare to make any predictions about it yet,” Lammers says. “It is only after all the results are known and the specialist teachers have determined the difficulty that this will become clear.”

Lammers was on the exam this year as a supervisor. The students passed the 51-question exam without a hitch, he says. “All the students were ready on time.” Above all, the students had to have a lot of knowledge, he explains. “It also matches reviews from previous years.”

A wide variety of questions were raised during the final exam. Questions that require a lot of thought, not just for VMBO students. Lammers also sometimes had to think hard when taking the exam himself. This is why two questions of the relevant exam now follow, so that you, as the reader, also have an idea of ​​what the students will achieve during those two hours.

a

Question 3 of the final exam: Below is a description of a person: He fought for the emancipation of ordinary citizens, who according to him were still truly Protestant. He founded a Protestant university for these people. He also founded a Protestant newspaper and a Protestant political party. -> What is the name of the person described?

Final Exam Question 25: The famous film The Sound of Music chronicles the life of Austrian Captain Von Trapp and his family. Put the following four events in Von Trapp’s life in the right order, from before to later: 1. The captain was in charge of an underwater port in Austria-Hungary. 2. After the Anschluss, the captain was drafted into the German army. He refused and the family fled to the United States. 3. Austria lost all coasts and ports at the same time as the Treaty of Versailles was drafted, leaving the captain unemployed. 4. During the global economic crisis, the captain lost all his money. To earn money, the family formed a choir that eventually became famous around the world.

On Thursday 10 June, the pupils of the Zuyderzee high school will find out if they have succeeded. On that day, it will also become clear how they did the history of the exam. Answers to the above questions can be found at www.examenblad.nl.