With four World Cup titles and four Olympic gold medals in hand over the past decades, the question before the Olympic tournament was: who will stop? United States team disabled? The Americans are by far at the top of the FIFA Ranking and in the absence of the number two and number three in this ranking, Germany and France at the Olympics, the Americans were also the big favorite of the bookmakers this year. The biggest challenger could already face the United States in the quarterfinals. As number four in the FIFA Ranking and runner-up in the world, the Orange Lionesses are the dreaded obstacle for United States team.

Yet history speaks in favor of the United States. In the Netherlands, we will especially remember the World Cup final which was lost 2-0, but the Orange Lionesses play more often against the United States. The last time was an exhibition game in 2020, when the Orange lost 2-0 again. The Netherlands’ last victory over United States team dates back to 1996. Since then they have lost eight times.

Still, the United States can be beaten at the Olympics. It happened in Rio. The deceased favorite even fell off the podium at the time. The tournament was a disappointment with a quarter-final elimination.

Megan Rapinoe in action at the Olympics

Also this year United States team beatable at the Olympics. Sweden, fifth in the standings, waltzed past the United States. The top favorite falters and this was reflected against Australia, the world number nine. It was a tie. America is vulnerable, but the individual class is still huge. Orange will have to get back in order defensively to pull off a blow against aging America. Offensively, everything will be fine. Miedema, who is playing his 100th international match, can brighten up his birthday with a ninth or even a tenth goal. After eight defeats, it’s time for the revenge of the Orange Lionesses. The path to the final may be paved.