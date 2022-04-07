A visit to the test street caused stress for many visitors, especially at the beginning. And that was sometimes reflected in their behavior in the test lane. “We regularly saw people doing crazy things because of nerves,” she says. “Running into a trash can, for example, or suddenly backing up at full throttle and hitting the car behind them.”

Hilda understands that these things happen. “You can’t blame people. They get very tense sometimes and can’t do much about it. The tests are still exciting for some people, but we notice that it’s diminishing. People get used to it.”

Chances are that Hilda will be a little less busy from next week, due to the changed testing policy. Anyone who tests positive with a self-test is no longer recommended to check that result with the GGD. This notice will expire on Monday. It is therefore expected that fewer people will come to the test street.

At the same time, GGD Zeeland points out that anyone who wishes can still take a PCR test. The test streets will therefore remain open for the time being. And Hilda continues to do what she does best: put people at ease so that the cotton swab disappears a little more gently into the nostril.

