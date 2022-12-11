If there’s one thing you can do well in New Zealand, it’s hiking, or “tramping” as the Kiwis say. Whether you’re an experienced hiker or just want to stretch your legs, you’ll find something for everyone in this country. You’ll find walks all over New Zealand and that naturally offers plenty of choice. In this blog, we’ll help you on your way with the best day hikes you can do on New Zealand’s South Island, from mountain views to golden beaches along the coast.

Before starting your walk, it is of course important to be well prepared. We have personally experienced that the weather in New Zealand is very changeable. You also often overcome a lot of elevation on these rides, so where it is often hot at the start, it can suddenly be very cold at the top. Here are a few things to remember when you leave bums in New Zealand:

Water and something to eat

Solar cream

Raincoat

Cap or hat

Sun glasses

Optional: walking sticks

The Seven Best Day Hikes in the South Island

#1 Hooker Valley Trail

Level: easy – Distance: 10.6 km – Duration: 3 hours – Elevation: 191 m

The Hooker Valley Track is one of New Zealand’s best-known day hikes, and for good reason. This 3 hour 10km walk takes you to Lake Hooker with New Zealand’s highest mountain, Mount Cook, in the background. You cross a beautiful landscape surrounded by mountains, with the Hooker River always nearby. The walk is relatively flat and passes over three suspension bridges, which provide some lovely views. Since the boardwalk is so popular, it is often busy during the walk. That’s why we recommend starting this walk early or waiting an hour before sunset. The reflections in the water are therefore at best, which guarantees beautiful photos!

#2 Mueller Cabin

Level: difficult – Distance: 9.3 km – Duration: 7 to 8 hours – Altitude: 1038 m

With this walk we stay close to Mount Cook. The first part of the walk consists of more than 1800 (!) steps and takes you to the first viewpoint: Sealy Tarns. Here you can take a break and enjoy the view of Hooker Lake with Mount Cook in the background. If it’s not high enough yet, you can continue the walk to the Mueller Hut. You walk steeply to the edge of the mountain to reach the other side. There you will come to the red Mueller hut, again surrounded by beautiful views.

If you wish, you can also spend the night here and return the next day. If you go in the spring (meaning October to early December in New Zealand) there is a good chance that there will still be snow on this walk. Be prepared for this by stopping at the Visitor Center in Mount Cook Village. They can help you with the necessary equipment (eg crampons) and advise you whether or not to do the walk.

#3 Tasman Glacier Trail

Level: easy – Distance: 1.2 km – Duration: 30 min to 1 hour – Elevation: 78 m

This day hike is the shortest on our list, but certainly not inferior to the other hikes. We are again in Mount Cook National Park, but this time on the other side of Mount Cook. During this short hike, you will hike back and forth to the edge of Lake Tasman. This lake has its source in the largest glacier in New Zealand which is behind it: the Tasman Glacier. This glacier is no less than 23 km long, but it was once much larger, especially considering that before 1983 Lake Tasman itself did not exist.

It is also best to go early in the morning for this walk, so you have this beautiful place all to yourself and you can enjoy the beautiful reflections of the mountains in the water at sunrise. Then you can choose to hike to a higher point for a different view of the Tasman Glacier, but you have to climb 300 steps first (well worth it).

#4 Gertrude saddle track

Level: difficult – Distance: 8.2 km – Duration: 4 to 6 hours – Altitude: 648 m

The Gertrude Saddle Track is located between Te Anau and Milford Sound in Fiordland National Park. This 8.2 km ride is certainly not the easiest. The first part of the hike you cross the valley, after which you start a steep climb. You climb over rocks, so to speak, until you reach the Gertrude Saddle (ledge). Then you walk a little further until you reach your final destination: Lac Noir.

Although the walk is only 4 km, it should not be underestimated. This walk is only recommended in good weather, otherwise it can be very slippery. There can also be snow at the top, especially if you go from October to early December, so be sure to be prepared for that. Still convinced to do this hike? Well done! Your efforts will surely be rewarded with the consistently beautiful views.

#5 Roy’s Peak Track

Level: intermediate – Distance: 16.3 km – Duration: 6 to 7 hours – Altitude: 1305 m

This boardwalk is located on Lake Wanaka, an hour’s drive from Queenstown. The hiking trail is not very physically difficult, it is a flat path that winds through sheep pastures. Mentally, this walk can be a challenge, because despite the good path, this walk only goes uphill. For 8 km you conquer 1305 meters of altitude, with almost the same view all around you. So why take this trip? Because as with everything, the best is saved for last! The last part of the walk is done at the top of this mountain, and offers you a beautiful 360° view, with Lake Wanaka in the foreground, whose blue water winds through the green mountain landscape. A challenging hike you will never forget!

#6 Ben Lomond Track

Level: difficult – Distance: 13.4 km – Duration: 7 to 8 hours – Altitude: 1347 m

With this walk we are in the center of Queenstown. This is another strenuous march, in which many altimeters are conquered. The first part of the walk begins at the base station of Skyline Gondola. Here you take the Tiki Trail by walking to the top station of the gondola. This part of the walk is very steep and mostly through trees. If you wish, you can skip this part by taking the gondola. A round trip by gondola costs NZ$46.

At the Skyline Gondola terminus you continue your journey via the Ben Lomond trail. You walk to the Ben Lomond saddle. Once on the ledge it’s about a mile to the top. This part is the hardest part of the whole hike, and it can get very cold and windy here. But once at the top, a stunning 360° view of Queenstown and adjacent Lake Wakatipu on the one hand, and the Remarkables mountain range on the other, awaits you.

#7 Abel Tasman Coastal Track

Level: easy – Distance: to be determined by yourself

With this walk, we are no longer between the mountains, but along the golden coasts of New Zealand. The Abel Tasman Coastal Track is one of New Zealand’s Great Walks. However, you can also take this walk perfectly as a day walk, where you can decide for yourself how many kilometers you want to cover. The walk departs from Marahau, where you can park your car and book a water taxi (prices start from NZ$48 per person). We took the water taxi to Bark Bay, one of the highlights of the walks, but you completely choose at which point of the walk you want to be dropped off.

From your starting point, you can walk back to your car that you left in Marahau at your own pace. This walk is considered New Zealand’s easiest Great Walk and isn’t too bad in terms of altimeters. We walked 24 km in one day, and it took about 6 hours. It is a very easy walk to walk and meanwhile gives you some lovely beaches along the bay.

You haven’t left yet?

Aren’t you tired after all those walks? Or are you looking for a bigger challenge? Then the Great Walks may be for you. In addition to day hikes, you can also take multi-day tours in New Zealand, where you sleep in huts or in a tent that you bring yourself. There are ten of these Great Walks in total, spread across the North and South Island. Through the website of the Department of Conservation (DOC) from New Zealand, you can find all the walks and you can book overnight stays in the huts. Be on time, because these walks always sell out months in advance! Can’t sit in the cabins? Don’t worry, you can still do some of the walking during the day, like we did on the Abel Tasman Coastal Track. I wish you a lot of fun walking!