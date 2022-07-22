Highlight for Bestenaar on the golf course: “It was the most important putt of my life so far” | Sports region

Golfer Lars van Meijel made his major tournament debut last week at Scotland’s illustrious St. Andrews golf course. The 28-year-old from Best immediately made the cut in the busy field and saw golfing legends such as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in person.

Lars, your first middle finger and then immediately make the cut. How was it?

“Really fantastic. Of course you don’t know what to expect, what the atmosphere is like and how good the level really is. I had never played against the big American boys, that alone is a wonderful experience In the end, I came 53rd and I don’t feel like I played very well. On the one hand, that’s positive, because it means there’s still some stretching. It’s a shame I didn’t get it all out.”

What was it like playing in St Andrews, which is after all known as ‘the home of golf’?

,,The tournament is very big and organized by professionals, compare it to Wimbledon. A major is played four times a year and the British Open is the oldest tournament in the world. There were 1.3 million ticket requests, of which “only” 290,000 could be honoured. When playing golf, I try to focus on my own game, but it’s really special when there are so many people in the stands.

What was the best moment of the last week for you?

,,There were 156 players, 70 of whom made the cut. On the second day of play, I had to birdie the last hole to make it. Then I made a putt over three meters away, which was enough to make it into it. It was a really cool moment. It also shows that I am on the right track and doing the right things. This putt was the biggest putt of my life so far.

Lars van Meijel at the British Open © Luuk van Esseveldt



What is your biggest victory to date?

,,On the Challenge Tour I won a tournament in France in 2019. That year I also got enough points to participate in the DP World Tour, which is the best series of tournaments this side of the ocean. Last year I fell out of this category, but now I’m back on the road. Last week, my parents, my girlfriend and other family members were there. It was really nice to be able to share my major debut with them.

What is your ultimate goal in golf?

,,I eventually want to go to the PGA Tour in the United States. Additionally, I also want to play more major tournaments and eventually compete for victory. The atmosphere I played in last week was really great, I really want to experience that a lot more often.