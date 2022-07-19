Highest temperature ever recorded in the UK: 39.1 degrees in the south of England | NOW

Tuesday is the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK. The mercury in the south west region of Surrey had reached 39.1 degrees by midday.

The previous heat record was in July 2019. When it was 38.7 degrees in Cambridge. The new heat record has yet to be officially confirmed by the Met Office, the British counterpart to the KNMI.

Monday to Tuesday night was the hottest in British history, according to the Met Office. In West Yorkshire, near Leeds, it was 25.9 degrees.

The meteorological institute expects temperatures to rise further on Tuesday, so the record could be further tightened. It is expected that in some places it could be over 40 degrees.

Due to high temperatures, code red applies throughout the kingdom. Record temperatures have already been recorded in Scotland and Wales.

Rail traffic has been halted in parts of the country, including on major railway lines along the English east coast and in the Midlands. Due to the heat, there were already problems on the rail network on Monday. Additionally, several flights at Luton Airport near London had to be canceled or diverted due to runway damage. Some schools also remained closed.