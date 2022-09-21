Hiddink gets a warm welcome in Australia: ‘Guus can tell great stories, that’s why he’s here | sport

Guus Hiddink believes Australian rules football players are in good shape heading into the world title fight in Qatar at the end of this year. “They look fresh and look ready to fight,” said the experienced coach, who is expected to assist national coach Graham Arnold once in the exhibition match with New Zealand.

Former Australia national coach Hiddink, among others, complimented his “successor” Arnold. ,,He did a fantastic job qualifying for the World Cup with Australia. I have a lot of confidence in her. Aussie Rules footballers always have a good mentality. She will undoubtedly go far in the future. I also expect to see attacking football. It’s part of the country.

According to Arnold, Australian internationals have a lot of respect for Hiddink. “They don’t see his presence as a nice interruption, but they take everything he says very seriously. And, let’s be honest, Guus can tell great stories. That’s why he’s here.

Hiddink led Australia as national coach at the 2006 World Cup in Germany. The “Socceroos” took part in it for the first time in 32 years in the world final round and even reached the round of 16, in which they lost to future world champions Italy. Arnold, a former player for Roda JC and NAC Breda, among others, was Hiddink’s assistant at the time.

