Hidden Issues for Season 2 of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

The production of The Rings of Power season 2 is having problems with the filming location.

In early April, a small fire broke out on the set of power rings, although fortunately this did not have major consequences. Now a complication of a different kind has surfaced.

Problems power rings

Berkshire people, part of it power rings Season 2 currently being filmed is concerned about the wildlife there. They also indicate that the construction of the sets is harmful to the forest of Swinley.

Swinley Forest, owned by King Charles III, is filled with several sets for the LOTRseries, including a castle. Gill Cheetham of the Bracknell Forest Society says:

“Local environmental groups are disappointed that damage to the fragile ecosystem is allowed.”

A report on the production planning of power rings suggests that a lot of damage will be done to build the necessary sets for the second season. So not everyone agrees.

What will happen to this is currently unclear.

power rings can now be seen at Amazon Prime Video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8UAAUAuKNcU