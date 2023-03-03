Hidden Corridor Discovered in 4,500-Year-Old Egyptian Cheops Pyramid | Abroad

Scientists have discovered a hidden corridor 9 meters long and 2 meters wide in the Cheops pyramid at Giza, near the Egyptian capital Cairo. The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced it on Thursday.

Ahmed Issa, Egypt’s Minister of Tourism, told reporters at the historical site of Giza that a corridor with a triangular ceiling had been discovered on the north side of the Cheops pyramid, also known as the Cheops pyramid. The discovery was made as part of the ScanPyramids project, an international scientific mission that studies the interior of the pyramids. For this project, Egyptian experts are collaborating with French, German, Canadian and Japanese universities.

Mysterious methods

Since 2015, experts have been exploring the interior of the pyramid using non-invasive technologies. In this way, researchers can walk through the monuments, discover possible cavities or unknown structures and discover the mysterious construction methods of the ancient Egyptians. In 2017, ScanPyramids discovered a cavity the size of an airplane in the heart of the Cheops pyramid.



Quote I think it protects the real burial chamber of King Cheops Zahi Hawass., Egyptian archaeologist

Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass, who heads the scientific committee overseeing the project, said Thursday it was entirely possible the corridor was protecting something. “I think he’s protecting the real burial chamber of King Cheops,” Hawass said.

The Pyramid of Cheops is the last of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World still standing. It is the largest of the three pyramids of Giza. The 4,500-year-old monument is 139 meters high and 230 meters wide.

