The Netherlands have had the most successful Olympic Games to date. TeamNL has won no less than 36 medals: 10 gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze. Track cyclist Harrie Lavreysen and athlete Sifan Hassan were the absolute stars. They both won two golds and one bronze and it deserves a party, but will it happen?

Hassan fans fear the athlete will not be given enough prominence. Lavreysen has already been greeted in Scheveningen and can look forward to a celebration in Apeldoorn, but it is still an anxious calm around Hassan. It makes sense that she has not yet been welcomed to Scheveningen, as the athlete was still on the podium in Tokyo during the closing ceremony. Tomorrow Hassan will be present, because then the entire TeamNL celebration will take place.

Fans want Arnhem tribute for Sifan Hassan

Hassan, however, deserves his own tribute, according to many of his supporters. However, there is no plan for this at the moment. This is probably due to the fact that she no longer lives in the Netherlands. Hassan has lived and trained in the United States for several years, but many supporters still believe she deserves a celebration in Arnhem. After all, she last lived in this city and built her career.

Sifan, on behalf of Arnhem today three times our congratulations on the wonderful combination of 1,500, 5,000 and 10,000 meters: hip, hip, hurray! Gift, discipline and dynamism, we put it in our ears – thank you! – Ahmed Marcouch (@ahmedmarcouch) August 7, 2021

And so there is now a petition began to force a tribute for Hassan. We are proud of the Dutch / Arnhemmers to note that Sifan Hassan delivered an unprecedented performance at the Tokyo Olympics and ask for Sifan Hassan to be honored in Arnhem.

Mayor Ahmed Marcouch is also called on Twitter to make a celebration possible. It’s not yet clear if fans will get what they want.

What a winner, our Sifan Hassan CONGRATULATIONS Erne is proud !! Hope there is a party here. Mayor @ahmedmarcouch please fix it💪💪👍#samensterkinarnhem ?? pic.twitter.com/UQKxobm0LI – Martijn van Butselaar🧡💙🤍 (@MvButselaar) August 7, 2021

King Willem-Alexander and Prime Minister Rutte receive TeamNL

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will receive the medalists on Tuesday evening at Noordeinde Palace. Earlier today, the official tribute of the athletes took place in The Hague. Prime Minister Rutte, State Secretary Blokhuis of Sport and Chef de Mission Pieter van den Hoogenband will be present. In the early evening there will also be a tribute moment to the entire Olympic selection of TeamNL in Scheveningen.

Medalists like Annemiek van Vleuten and Sanne van Dijke have already been honored in their hometown. Track cyclists Jeffrey Hoogland, Harrie Lavreysen and Roy van den Berg are Soon to honor. Swimmer Arno Kamminga will be in the spotlight on Saturday August 14 at North Sea Summer Festival. You can read more about the record number of medals won here.

