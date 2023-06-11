Hertz Benelux makes strategic changes to the management team

Hertz Benelux immediately added Pieter Verhaegen, Johan Lisabeth and Martijn Spits to the management team. This change was initiated following the appointment of Glenn Jacobs as Senior Director Fleet Benelux & Germany.

BENELUX, 06-10-2023 – His duties as Country Manager Belgium & Luxembourg have been taken over with immediate effect by Eric Siewers who has been appointed General Manager Benelux by Hertz Europe.

Glenn Jacobs has been with Hertz since 2019 as Fleet Director Benelux. Germany will immediately be added to its responsibilities. He succeeds Peter Kortmann. In the new position, Jacobs is responsible for buying and selling, leasing, maintenance, fleet logistics and expanding Hertz Car Sales in both markets.

In addition to Director Fleet, Glenn Jacobs has been responsible as Country Manager Belgium & Luxembourg since January 1, 2021. In order to focus on his new responsibilities, he is stepping down from this task. Eric Siewers, responsible as Country Manager Netherlands since January 1, 2021, will take over this task and has been appointed General Manager Benelux with immediate effect, in combination with his duties as Commercial Director. A successor for commercial duties will be sought later this year.

Eric Siewers, General Manager Benelux, says: “Glenn has done a great job creating new energy in the BeLux team. I am delighted that Glenn can continue to develop his passion for the fleet with the addition of Germany to his responsibilities. I would like to thank Glenn for the journey he has charted as Country Manager in Belgium and Luxembourg and we will continue this journey with his support from the management team.

