Here’s what you should pay attention to when buying a dining table

Form

The shape is perhaps even more important than the size of the table. The shape of a dining table can do a lot with a room. The most common shapes are: rectangular/square and oval/round, but now there are also tables that combine them. Like a rectangular table with rounded corners, so that it is between oval and rectangular. Above all, it is important that you take into account the rest of your interior and your own taste when choosing the shape. Each form has its advantages and disadvantages.

Round/oval table:

A round or oval table fits very well in small spaces because they are quite compact. In addition, you can easily move a chair and have more contact with everyone seated at the table than with a rectangular table. A round or oval table also gives your dining room something unique and creates a contrast with the corners of the house.

Another advantage is that children cannot bump into awkward corners. You will notice that there is less space on top. Also, a round table doesn’t look great against a straight wall, whereas you can put a rectangular table against a wall.

Rectangular/square table:

Such tables are easier to arrange in the room, as they can stand against straight walls. Plus, you have quite a bit of space on such a rectangular surface and they come in all sorts of different sizes.

The disadvantage of such a table is that it takes up a lot of space, which is not so convenient in a smaller room. Also, especially with a long table, you have less contact with all of your table mates.