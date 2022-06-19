Here’s what you should pay attention to when buying a dining table
Form
The shape is perhaps even more important than the size of the table. The shape of a dining table can do a lot with a room. The most common shapes are: rectangular/square and oval/round, but now there are also tables that combine them. Like a rectangular table with rounded corners, so that it is between oval and rectangular. Above all, it is important that you take into account the rest of your interior and your own taste when choosing the shape. Each form has its advantages and disadvantages.
Round/oval table:
A round or oval table fits very well in small spaces because they are quite compact. In addition, you can easily move a chair and have more contact with everyone seated at the table than with a rectangular table. A round or oval table also gives your dining room something unique and creates a contrast with the corners of the house.
Another advantage is that children cannot bump into awkward corners. You will notice that there is less space on top. Also, a round table doesn’t look great against a straight wall, whereas you can put a rectangular table against a wall.
Rectangular/square table:
Such tables are easier to arrange in the room, as they can stand against straight walls. Plus, you have quite a bit of space on such a rectangular surface and they come in all sorts of different sizes.
The disadvantage of such a table is that it takes up a lot of space, which is not so convenient in a smaller room. Also, especially with a long table, you have less contact with all of your table mates.
Format
The size of your table is of course also extremely important. Especially if you have less space, you need to choose the right table. Otherwise, you’ll lose half your room on a dining table, and not everyone wants that.
When choosing the size of your dining table, it’s important to measure how much space you actually have. Of course, you want to be able to slide your chair backwards. But it is also important to think about how many people should be seated. Also consider any guests who would like to join us for a bite to eat.
You don’t have a lot of space in your house, but you regularly receive people? In this case, it may make sense to buy an extendable dining table. Then you have a table big enough for your own family/household most of the time and you can create more space when guests are seated.
Material
The material fully reflects the atmosphere, look and feel of your table. In addition, different materials are also suitable for different lifestyles and living situations. Take a look at the pros and cons of the different materials below.
Walnut:
It is a very resistant type of wood that has a beautiful natural look, luxurious and warm. Also, with the nut, you have a minimal chance of getting shards. However, the wood can shrink or expand when the humidity is low and it can discolor from the sun.
Ceramic:
It is a very smooth material and therefore easy to clean. You have to be careful to clean it the right way. Ceramic is a natural stone and therefore very sensitive to acids and aggressive cleaning agents or rough sponges. In addition, it is resistant to high temperatures.
Oak:
Like walnut, it is a strong and hard wood. It is easy to maintain thanks to the protective lacquer layer and also has a minimal risk of chipping. Unfortunately, oak wood can also shrink or expand when humidity is low.
mango wood:
This type of wood has a warm, exotic look and is durable. It is made from mango trees that no longer bear fruit. The difficulty with this table is that it is never completely flat and always has bumps due to dimples in the top.
the chassis
Not only is the top of the table important, but the legs under it also have their pros and cons. For example, you can opt for a table leg in the middle of the top. These look very spacious and give a more playful look to your table. But it’s tricky for people with long legs.
You can also choose legs on each corner or X legs on the side. It is very pleasant for people with long legs and the table is very stable. With such legs, you are limited by the number of chairs that fit under the table.
Besides the type of feet, the height is of course also important. Think about the type of chairs you want to slide under and the height of the people who will be sitting at the table. Most dining tables are around 74-78cm high.
chairs
Of course, a dining table cannot do without chairs. Do you already have a set and are you buying a new dining table based on it? Next, take a good look at the style of your chairs and the rest of the house. You don’t have them yet? Then it is best to first select a table and get new chairs.
Also calculate the number of chairs you will need. For each person who has to sit at the table, you need to calculate about 70 centimeters. And you want dining table chairs with armrests? Next, consider the height of the table.
Budget
Last but not least† A budget is of course extremely important to consider before making such a relatively large purchase. So first sit down and see how much money you can or really want to spend on a new dining table.
