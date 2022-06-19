Sun. Jun 19th, 2022

After twenty years of "battle", finally the authorization for Duinzigt Havo After twenty years of “battle”, finally the authorization for Duinzigt Havo 2 min read

Phil Schwartz 9 hours ago 73
The Sowib working group pleads for a variant on the energy label The Sowib working group pleads for a variant on the energy label 3 min read

Phil Schwartz 17 hours ago 83
A group of polar bears survive in Greenland even without sea ice | Science A group of polar bears survive in Greenland even without sea ice | Science 2 min read

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 84
Garage owner Andrejs proudly shows his business after more than two weeks of forced closure Garage owner Andrejs proudly shows his business after more than two weeks of forced closure 2 min read

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 83
Six researchers receive the highest Dutch scientific honor | Science Six researchers receive the highest Dutch scientific honor | Science 1 min read

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 78
Rotterdam airport supports 150 flights: "No conditions here as at Schiphol" | Chaos Schiphol Rotterdam airport supports 150 flights: “No conditions here as at Schiphol” | Chaos Schiphol 2 min read

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 87

Here's what you should pay attention to when buying a dining table Here’s what you should pay attention to when buying a dining table 4 min read

Phil Schwartz 1 hour ago 29
These are the sixteen host cities of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico | sport These are the sixteen host cities of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico | sport 1 min read

Queenie Bell 1 hour ago 35
New rehearsal with NASA's moon rocket, launch not before late summer New rehearsal with NASA’s moon rocket, launch not before late summer 2 min read

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 36
Code red in some regions of France, record temperatures up to 46 degrees expected | NOW Code red in some regions of France, record temperatures up to 46 degrees expected | NOW 1 min read

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 36