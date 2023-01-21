Here’s How You’ll Soon Be Using Instagram’s Quiet Mode

Does Instagram sometimes do a little too much for you? There are so many screens going by, so many stimuli, that not everyone can always really enjoy the app. You can change this by making optimal use of Instagram’s so-called silent mode. This is how.

Silent Mode on Instagram

Before entering the application To research enters this silent mode: you will not find it in the settings. It will automatically appear as an option under your profile picture. Silent mode is a slider you can turn on and notifications are automatically turned off. When people send you a DM (direct message), they get a standard response saying you don’t want to be bothered for a while. This should make it safer to drive mono or concentrate on your studies, for example.

This mode is more often recommended by Instagram for teenagers who spend too much time on Instagram at late hours. Instagram has had to do a lot to restore its image since everything leaked about the vulnerability of young people on Facebook and Instagram. For example, all kinds of possibilities have been introduced to encourage young people not to waste all their time instagram and, for example, do not scroll destiny (but continue to watch a certain harmful topic).

According to Instagram, it’s introducing Quiet Mode because teens have told the company that sometimes they need time to themselves, such as when studying. So you can also choose how many hours you want to keep silent mode. If you turn it off again, you get a quick list of notifications you missed. Anyone can use it, but it is recommended for teenagers a little faster.

Recommended content

In addition, Instagram wants to offer more options to choose for yourself the content you no longer want to see. Of course, all sorts of things are recommended when scrolling on Instagram and you don’t always expect that. Instagram now allows you to hide different types of content in the Explore tab. You can select you are not interested if you come across something like this. Instagram then tries not to pass on similar content. You can also choose certain words and emoji for recommended messages: if they appear, you will not see the content.

At the moment Silent Mode is not yet available for the Dutch: it will initially appear in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.