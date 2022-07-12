The James Webb was launched on Christmas Day. It is the successor to the famous Hubble Space Telescope, which is coming to an end. At the end of January, after about a month of flight, the James Webb arrived at its place of work 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.

The purpose of the infrared telescope is to go back in time to the early years of the universe. This is possible because the speed of light is finite. The farther you look, the longer the light travels.

life on the planets

Now that the first photos have been taken, the preparatory work is complete and the scientific research for which the James Webb was built begins. Among other things, the James Webb must search for planets where life might be possible, distant galaxies and traces of the Big Bang. It can see a billion years further in time than Hubble.

The American-European-Canadian project will cost a total of around 8 billion euros. In the Netherlands, the University of Leiden and the research institute TNO are involved in the mission, among others.