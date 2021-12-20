Here is the new president of Chile: 35 years old with tattoos and without a tie

Far-right Jose Antonio Kast admitted defeat last night after Gabriel Boric, with 70 percent of the vote counted, was firmly in the lead. He had won over 55% of the vote at the time, compared to 44.8% for Kast. The difference was much bigger than expected.

Last month, no winner could be named in the first round of the presidential election. The number of votes was too tight at the time.

Campaign on TikTok

Since the Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet was ousted by the people 31 years ago, the South American country has always had leaders from the political center.

This was not the case for the two main candidates during this election campaign. For example, Kast has spoken out strongly against gays and refugees, among others. With a remarkable election campaign on TikTok, this far-right candidate tried to attract young people, as can be seen in this video: