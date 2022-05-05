Here are the details for the first ESPN+ exclusive in the NFL

During the 2022 NFL season, ESPN and ESPN+ will air international games, including the first-ever NFL game to air exclusively on ESPN+ and the return of Monday Night Football in Mexico City.

ESPN+ will exclusively show the Denver Broncos against the Jacksonville Jaguars from Wembley Stadium, London on October 30 (Week 8) at 9:30 a.m. ET. Additionally, the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City at 8 p.m. ET on Nov. 21 (Week 11), on ESPN Monday Night Football. Both games will air on local broadcasters in the participating teams’ markets, and Monday Night Football will also air on ESPN Deportes.

The international games are part of Disney’s 21-game 2022 regular season schedule, with the remaining games to be revealed next week. Additionally, ESPN will air the Super Wild Card and Pro Bowl to close out the season.

This season’s ESPN+ NFL games mark the start of a new annual tradition for the platform, with ESPN+ airing one foreign game every year until the 2033 season, the length of the new rights deal announced last year. . Previously, ESPN+ aired quite a few Monday Night Football and Super Wild Card games.

On Monday night, Mexico City Soccer will bolster Mexico City’s local production studios and marketing resources as the network airs its fourth NFL game from the city. Previously, games were shown there in 2019 (Chiefs vs. Chargers) and 2016 (Raiders vs. Texans), after Sunday Night Football aired in 2005 (Cardinals vs. 49ers).

ESPN will broadcast both matches in Spanish-speaking Latin America, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific and Caribbean Islands, the Netherlands and Africa outside the United States.