Here are Meghan Markle’s favorite jeans brands

Getting married like Meghan Markle can be tricky, but dressing like the Duchess is entirely possible. The following jeans are regularly spotted around the former actress' hips.

Meghan Markle is regularly seen in jeans. Wide jeans, skinny jeans, destroyed jeans: his wardrobes in Montecito will be full of them. We suspect her wardrobe has many brands, but a number of labels come up remarkably often.

mother jeans

Pants are pants, you might think. But not when Meg wears it. During his first public outing with the prince Harry the two went to the Invictus Games in Toronto in 2017 and Meghan wore the brand’s ripped jeans Mother. She then combined this with a blouse from Micha Nonoo and ballerinas Sarah Flint. Nice outfit, we thought, but the British tabloids called her “not royal enough to be a friend to Harry” because of her jeans.

Incidentally, the prince always came to the defense of his now wife in his book, stating that the outfit ‘approved’ passed through the palace.

Incidentally, Meghan didn’t lose interest in the label due to the incident. She was still regularly spotted in mom’s jeans. She also wore it during her presence at the Invictus Games in Australia in 2018.

Outland Denim

In addition to her love for mom, she has also been faithful to mom for a long time. Outland Denim. During her first royal tour, the Duchess was spotted several times in trousers of this brand. For example, she wore black Outland Denim pants on day two of the tour while visiting the Australian town of Dubbo, and wore the same pants again on day 12 during a wheelchair basketball game. And then wear it on a visit to New Zealand’s Abel Tasman National Park.

Other beloved brands

We’ve mentioned it before, but Meghan has a whole collection of jeans. As well as Mother and Outland Denim, she also wears Moussy Vintage Jeans (which we spotted the Duchess in when she and Harry attended the Invictus Games in The Hague). Fun fact: When Meghan appears in jeans from these labels, sales immediately increase significantly.

Since she wore the Mother jeans, the specific model (the High Waisted Looker Ankle Fray, $228) has sold out continuously. Only a year ago, the label seemed to have enough stock again, and it’s still one of the brand’s most popular models. What about Outland Denim? He wasn’t wrong either. After the former actress wore the enduring brand’s pants (the Harriet Jeans, $190), traffic to the online store increased by 948% (!).

