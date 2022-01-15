Hendrix’s role at Spartak Moscow appears to be over, ‘MLS transfer rejected’

Jorrit Hendrix left PSV last year for Spartak Moscow in high spirits, but the midfielder is hardly used in the Russian capital. The Dutchman could have left for Major League Soccer this transfer window, but he wasn’t interested.

Who reports the generally well seized Sport Express. Hendrix could have left for the United States for the amount of 800,000 euros, but the midfielder himself put an end to this transfer. Which club was involved, but Sport Express not known. The medium briefly questioned Hendrix about his situation. “Will I stay with Spartak? Why are you asking this question? I have just returned from my holidays and I am preparing for the new season.”

Hendrix’s future is a topic of discussion in the Russian media. The Dutchman is in the interest of Antalyspor and Khimki but that hasn’t materialized yet. Hendrix’s contract in Moscow will run until the summer of 2024, but future prospects seem to be lacking. Spartak has meanwhile reached an agreement with Krylya Sovetov Samara regarding a transfer of Danil Prutsev, as has Hendrix a defensive midfielder.