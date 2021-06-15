Hello! Gyms and indoor pools open limited next week and Zeeland at risk of disappearing

Mark Rutte and Hugo de Jonge announced at the press conference last night that further easing is coming, provided the situation in hospitals allows it. There is also hope for all those who dream of a vacation abroad next summer; ministers are cautiously optimistic in this regard.

From Saturday it is again possible to go on vacation in countries where there is the yellow code. Right now, for example, almost all of Europe is still orange, but some countries will likely switch to code yellow (or green).

Less good news for every proud Zeeland: regional dialects and languages ​​are in danger of disappearing. Germanic linguistics professor Arjen Versloot said yesterday in De Zeeuwse Kamer that he expects only Frisian and Limburgish to have a chance of being preserved. “It’s a nasty truth,” Versloot said. “A lot of people already had that feeling, but backed up by the numbers he is facing.”

We can assume that social media is not a reflection of real life. But that doesn’t stop many young people, in part because of Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok, from feeling left behind. Add that the crown makes it difficult to do nice things. This is why ‘No label, but help’ is launched in Hulst, a project which supports insecure and lonely young people in all kinds of ways.

Weather

It will be a calm and sunny day with dry weather this morning and some showers this afternoon and night, with the greatest chance of showers in Zeeuws-Vlaanderen and central Zeeland. It will be a little less warm than yesterday, as maximum temperatures vary from 15 to 17 degrees. There will be a light to moderate southwesterly to west wind.