The streaming video service HBO Max and the pay TV channel HBO attracted 4.4 million new subscribers in the last quarter. The new season of the series and the films Dune and The Matrix Resurrections were a major drag on the service being part of the telecommunications and entertainment group AT&T.

The HBO Max is one of the rivals of Netflix, such as Disney +, Apple TV +, and Amazon Prime Video. Netflix has more than 8 million new subscribers in the final quarter of 2021, but more than HBO Max is available in many countries.

Turnover in the Warner Media business segment, including HPO and HPO Max, rose more than 15 percent to account for a quarter of the group’s total revenue. This offset some offsets in AT&T’s mobile service, where the number of new subscribers grew less than expected. Competitor Verizon performed better than expected.

In the fourth quarter, AT&T’s total revenue was $ 41 billion, or .3 36.3 billion. This is 10 percent less than the same period in 2020. The company had a profit of $ 5 billion compared to a loss of $ 13.9 billion in the previous year.

AT&T faces stiff competition for telephony with Verizon and D-Mobile as all three companies launch their 5G networks across the United States. Lots of money stuck. AT&T expects to spend about $ 20 billion this year.