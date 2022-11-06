Heerenveen has 100 ‘energy-guzzling’ lampposts removed from the countryside between Oudeschoot and Hoornsterzwaag: ‘This is how we give space to darkness’

In order to save energy and at the same time “give room for darkness”, the municipality of Heerenveen and the province of Fryslân will remove around 100 streetlights on the Schoterlandseweg between Oudeschoot and Hoornsterzwaag in the coming weeks .

The work began on Monday and will take place outside the agglomeration. There are currently 175 lampposts over a length of fifteen kilometers. The remaining streetlights will be fitted with an energy-efficient LED luminaire. About 800 local residents were notified of the plans last summer.

The old street lamps date from the time when it was necessary to light the traffic. Lighting for bicycles and cars, combined with reflective road markings, is now of such quality that the road can do with less, writes the municipality. “Various studies have also shown that it is important for the conservation of biodiversity to limit artificial light as much as possible.”

Light policy plan 2020-2024

According to Heerenveen, the project fits well with the lighting policy plan 2020-2024 and the sustainability program that were drawn up earlier. Additionally, the municipality is actively looking for opportunities to add more darkness to the public space environment.

“The current streetlights on the Schoterlandseweg were built fifty years ago. He created a forest of streetlights that consume a lot of energy,” says Alderman Jaap van Veen. “Fortunately, you can get by with fewer masts, you leave room for darkness and thus maintain a healthy balance between artificial light and darkness.”