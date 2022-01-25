Tue. Jan 25th, 2022

Johnson opnieuw in het nauw door lockdownfeestje: vierde verjaardag met 30 man Johnson opnieuw in het nauw door lockdownfeestje: vierde verjaardag met 30 man 2 min read

Harold Manning 9 hours ago 37
Man (31) krijgt verdwaalde kogel in hoofd en sterft tijdens vakantie bij geliefde in Atlanta | Buitenland Man (31) krijgt verdwaalde kogel in hoofd en sterft tijdens vakantie bij geliefde in Atlanta | Buitenland 2 min read

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 62
Verenigde Staten vaccineren al hun diplomaten, Oostenrijk helpt met vaccins voor Balkanlanden The West must unite against Vladimir Putin 3 min read

Harold Manning 1 day ago 61
The Netherlands takes a tougher stance than before in the Ukraine crisis The Netherlands takes a tougher stance than before in the Ukraine crisis 4 min read

Harold Manning 1 day ago 108
Irish police are looking for men who bring the body to the post office in an attempt to collect a pension | Abroad Irish police are looking for men who bring the body to the post office in an attempt to collect a pension | Abroad 1 min read

Harold Manning 2 days ago 121
Member of the House of Commons: I had to leave as a minister because of my "Muslimity" Member of the House of Commons: I had to leave as a minister because of my “Muslimity” 3 min read

Harold Manning 2 days ago 94

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah Introduce DC's First Trans Character in 'Batgirl' Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah Introduce DC’s First Trans Character in ‘Batgirl’ 2 min read

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 23
Dit weekend gaat de Formule E weer van start: wat kun je verwachten? Dit weekend gaat de Formula E weer van start: wat kun je verwachten? | GPFans Special 5 min read

Queenie Bell 1 hour ago 24
Heavy snowfall causes major nuisance in Turkey | Abroad Heavy snowfall causes major nuisance in Turkey | Abroad 1 min read

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 26
United States: 8,500 soldiers ready to deploy to Europe | Abroad United States: 8,500 soldiers ready to deploy to Europe | Abroad 2 min read

Earl Warner 1 hour ago 24