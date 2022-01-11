Heating and cooling with Airdayss mobile air conditioning – Medemblik News

A comfortable life is of course part of a pleasant temperature and this can be achieved in various ways, both in winter and sunny days in summer. But how can you avoid cold days in winter and scorching days in summer? The central heating boiler which is excellent for heating the house but takes a lot on the energy bill, the heat pump is completely plugged in, only your house needs to be fully insulated and equipped with special radiators or underfloor heating, infrared heating, fan and gas .. so on. There are many options for controlling the climate in the home. But have you ever thought of a portable air conditioner?

What is a portable air conditioner?

Mobile air conditioners are small, easily movable heat pumps with which hot and cold air can be extracted from a certain room and exhausted outside through a pipe. The cooled and dehumidified air is returned to the house. The mobile air conditioner has two main functions: to cool or heat a room. The mobile air conditioner has a refrigerant, a compressor and a fan. The main function of the refrigerant is to cool the air passing through the air conditioner. The compressor distributes the refrigerant in the incoming air. The task of the fan is to distribute the cooled air throughout the room.

How does an Airdayss mobile air conditioner work?

The operation of a portable air conditioner is as follows; the fan draws hot or cold air from the room in the house to the portable air conditioner. In the mobile air conditioner, the air is cooled or reheated by the condenser. As soon as the air has reached the desired temperature, the air is blown into the room. Excess hot or cold air is exhausted to the outside.

the cellphone air conditioner is always equipped with a drain hose. Hot and cold air must be directed somewhere. The job of the exhaust pipe is to direct this air out. This is why a window seal in the room to be cooled or heated is essential. On the other hand, the room comes into contact with the outside air again, which will cause it to become hot or cold again. Therefore, the air conditioning will have to do its best to bring the room to the desired temperature. A mobile air conditioner without hose is difficult to obtain. Then soon you will find yourself in water cooled portable air conditioners or air coolers. These are less powerful than traditional air conditioners.

Where can I buy a portable air conditioner?

In principle, you can find a portable air conditioner in the range of most electronics specialists. First do some internet research or have a specialist to measure the room so that you can buy the right portable air conditioner with the right wattage. A 12,000 btu mobile air conditioner can easily be found online. There are many online stores that use a web design office have a smart online marketing strategy and therefore are very easy to find through the internet. Before buying a portable air conditioner, research the models available and what exactly you need.

The advantages of a portable air conditioner at a glance:

– Ultra-fast heating or cooling of a room

– Only takes electricity

– Little or no space required

– Cheaper to buy than other heaters or cooling machines

– Easy to install

– Can be moved quickly and easily thanks to the wheels at the bottom

– Quiet and remotely controllable with even options to set a timer

– Requires little or no maintenance