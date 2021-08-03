“The two babies are pink. Both are in perfect health. They look pretty big. They are beautiful, ”said the zoo director.

A nurse from the Chinese center who studies the giant panda had traveled to France for childbirth. She was already able to examine, care for, and place the firstborn panda in an incubator. This panda weighed 149 grams at birth. As soon as the healers can approach the second animal, it is also carefully checked.

Artificial insemination

China loaned Huan Huan and male Yuan Zi to the zoo in 2012. At the end of March, the two giant pandas, one of the zoo’s main attractions, attempted to mate. Artificial insemination was also performed as a precaution, as the female panda is only fertile 24 to 48 hours per year.

In 2017, the couple also had a youngster. It was the first baby panda born in France. This youngster, named Yuan Meng, is going to China this year.

The two newborn pandas will not be named for 100 days. The Chinese president’s wife then chooses the names, according to the zoo.