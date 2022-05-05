Healthy Ninelings Celebrate First Birthday: ‘They All Have Their Own Personalities’ | Abroad

The pregnancy of Halima Cissé, 26, made world news last year. On May 5, the woman gave birth to nine babies, but it was also a big surprise for the mother. Cissé thought she would have seven babies, but during the caesarean, it turned out there were nine: five girls and four boys.

Because Cisse needed special care, she was airlifted to a specialist hospital in Morocco. She still resides there with her nine shoots. The mother is fine.

little birthday party

“It’s not easy, but it’s great,” said proud father Abdelkader Arby, an officer in the Malian army. “When you look at all the babies, you feel really relieved. Then you forget everything, even the fatigue. He is back in Morocco after six months, with their eldest daughter. “I am so happy to be with all my family,” he said with relief.

The family organizes a small birthday party with the nurses from the clinic. “We will always remember this great moment,” Arby said.

“They are all very different”

Having ninetlets is extremely rare. Often having so many children at once is associated with medical complications, which means that some babies do not survive the entire pregnancy. As far as we know, no negel has ever survived. Fortunately, Cissé’s nine babies are in perfect health. The woman is even in the Guinness Book of World Records with her ninelings.

The mother lives with the children in a special apartment in the clinic, where the children were also born. “There are nurses here to help my wife look after the children,” Arby said. The clinic has also created a menu for children indicating what they should eat each day.

The boys are called: Mohammed VI, Oumar, Elhadji, Bah, and the girls: Kadidia, Fatouma, Hawa, Adama and Oumou. “They all have their own personality,” says the father. “Some are quiet, others make more noise and cry a lot. Some want to be picked up all the time, some don’t. Yes, they are all very different, which is very normal.

The children have not yet been to Mali, but are very popular in the country. “Everyone really wants to see babies with their own eyes,” says the father. The father is grateful for the help they receive from the Malian government. “The Malian State has done everything possible to care for and care for the nine babies and their mother. It’s not easy, but it’s beautiful and something comforting,” Arby said.