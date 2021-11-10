“data-revoke =” “>

Only Hart voor Veere supports the motion and the alderman’s position is therefore not threatened. Nevertheless, the VVD wants to make a point by tabling the motion. This is a sign of the strained relations within Veerse city council.

“Movement is a signal”

Even if the SGP / CU agrees with the motion, the party doubts, there is no majority in the city council. It is highly unlikely that anyone from Maas’ own party, the PvdA, or the other CDA and DTV coalition parties will see anything in the motion. This gives the impression that submission is wasted effort. “And yet, we want to send a signal to the alderman that we are entitled to more information”, specifies Van den Berge, “especially when it comes to a file which can cost Veere tens of millions euros “.

This file concerns a hotel which is planned on the old Kaasboer site. It has now become a puzzle for Veere. The promoter of the Dormio project wants to build a complex on the site of the former party center with 173 hotel suites on the basis of a 2011 permit. The environment is against and the plan also does not correspond to the vision of the municipality of Veere curb large-scale tourist complexes. .

The entire opposition wanted to table a motion of censure on September 30 against the entire course of events surrounding this project. The parties consider that Alderman Maas does not behave as it should be an alderman when it comes to communicating in the file of the new hotel to be built. “We hear more about it by the media than by the college and the alderman”, rings the opposition.

For example, a secret report leaked via the PZC in which lawyers said the municipality of Veere faces a major financial risk if it withdraws the permit for the hotel. It also turned out that a council decision was submitted a week later than expected, allowing Dormio to adjust plans to remove objections to the permit.

Judging by the judge

What also didn’t help was the ear towel the judge gave Veere when it turned out that a decision was made too late following a request from residents. premises to withdraw the building permit. According to the court, the municipality had also not correctly requested information. An attempt to rectify this was ruled out by the court.

It is this negligence, and the fact that they have to hear it from the media, why the VVD, with the support of the HvV, uses the heaviest political means; a vote of no confidence. If the SGP / CU was initially also in favor of the motion, this party is now a little more cautious. “We need to discuss this in depth in our group,” says Sander Jacobse on behalf of the party. “We see that there has now been a small improvement in the provision of information. But it has not gone well.”

Bad relationship with the board

The integrity issues and the abandonment of the coalition with the VVD and the SGP by Village Interests and Tourism (DTV) have left their mark in Veere’s political life. “Whatever we come up with or whatever justified criticism we have, nothing will be done about it,” says VVD member Van den Berge, “and this for a board that has promised to be open and transparent. “

In light of this story, we asked for an interview with Alderman Chris Maas. He rejected this request. He only wants to answer questions after the council meeting.

