

Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 10:47 PM•

Martin van Moriek• Last updated: 22:46

Yasin Ayub has very positive words for both Memphis Depay and Steven Bergwiese. Guest as an analyst on the project Lions from Football zone Immediately after the Dutch team’s win against the USA (3-1), the Excelsior midfielder talks about what it was like to play together. “People think he’s very arrogant, but I only have good words for the gentleman,” Ayoub says of Memphis, who was a scout on the Netherlands under-17 team with him.

“How do I see Debaye? A lot of people think he’s arrogant,” Ayub opens up in a conversation with host Justus Dingemans. “A lot of people think he’s arrogant because it’s always different on screen than when you’re with the person. I personally have only good things to say about the man. He’s a really great guy, he’s a sweet guy. I know he is always there for the people around him. He has very close friends. In a team, he does not only care about himself: if something goes wrong, he is the first to be positive. You saw it against America when a ball didn’t come from Blind because he gave his thumbs up. He always motivates his teammates. He’s a good guy inside and outside of football. Maybe he has a certain lifestyle, but that doesn’t mean he’s a bad person.”

Playing alongside Ayoub Berghuis at Beynoord, he will have to be content with a reserve role for the time being at the World Cup in Qatar. “He’s disappointed, I think. I think he probably thought he’d get more minutes in this World Cup. I always had a good relationship with him at Feyenoord. Even then he was a lad who said what he thought. Some people don’t have that. You have some media that portrays him in a certain way, but I don’t think that’s right. If you ask him a question and tell him what he thinks, don’t scold him for it. He doesn’t mince words, you only need ‘one man’ in football. He was already at Feyenoord. It might look ugly on camera, but in my eyes it always is. It was very clear that there were no other teammates who were ‘bothered’ by him.

“He was a guy who decided a lot later,” Ayub continues. “He was decisive in the game and he showed it. He also had less matches, but yes. It was difficult for him then. After the championship at Feyenoord, he wanted to go on to something in the Champions League. It’s a winner. If you’re a winner because of all the things going on inside the club… “Van Kiel left, Van Bronkhorst left, new coaches again… It stops him developing. It’s definitely very sensitive, but I understand his desire to go to Ajax. He wanted to hit that level. He wanted to show again that he’s one of the best,” said the insider. The researcher said.



