HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming services will become one in 2023

Entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery is merging its two streaming services HBO Max and Discovery+. A combined service is expected to appear in the United States in the summer of 2023, followed by a rollout in other countries.

HBO Max and Discovery +

This year HBO Max appeared in the Netherlands, but from next year there are already big changes to the program. Discovery+ is part of the same parent company as HBO Max and hence the decision to join forces of the two services follows. This news comes from David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, at the announcement of new quarterly figures. The combined service is of course expected to make a bigger fist against rivals such as Disney+ and Netflix.

It is not yet known what the consequences of the merger will be for customers of Discovery+ and HBO Max in the Netherlands. In the US, there will be a transition period next year where customers will be able to see all Discovery+ content on HBO Max and vice versa. In 2024, the services will also be combined in the Netherlands.

And then there’s the question of the discount for HBO Max customers in the Netherlands. When the streaming service launched this spring, it immediately offered a hefty 50% discount that would apply “for life.” It remains to be seen if the discount will remain if the service is combined with Discovery+. Androidworld has asked HBO Max for a response and we’ll update this article as it becomes available.

Subscription with advertising?

Currently, HBO Max and Discovery+ together already have 92.1 million subscribers worldwide. However, Warner Bros. Discovery in strong growth by 2025 thanks to the combined service. There must be 130 million subscribers. The company is also considering a cheaper plan for its service, one that comes with advertising. In the United States, there is currently already an advertising subscription to HBO Max.

