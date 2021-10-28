Mika Hawkins is very interested in the performance of Sergio Perez in the United States. So Finn says he will play a key role in these last races in the title battle between Max Verstappen and Louis Hamilton.

Perez held a very successful racing weekend in Texas. The Mexican driver ran fast in the second and third free training sessions, while also doing good business in the qualifying round. For a moment he seemed to have a shot at the pole, but it eventually went to his teammate. “It was a strong weekend for Sergio Perez and he seemed to be able to take the polar position,” Huckinen said in his article for Uniformed.

The article continues under the video

“Even though he started third, he put enough pressure on Louis, stopped his first pit a little early and forced him to avoid the undercut. In the end, Sergio stepped back, his water bottle didn’t help. It didn’t work.

Mexican Grand Prix

“The next stop is Mexico,” he continues. “It’s a track because of Red Bull’s configuration. It’s a Sergio Perez home event, and I know Mexican fans are eagerly waiting to see their hero race ahead of the winning car.”

Brandt sees Verstappen being lucky: “He would have lost a place without Perez”read more

“Sergio will once again play a key strategic role in Max’s fight in this next race. But I know that Luis and Voltaire Potas have more chances to win this year. It’s a championship with some big surprises.” We will definitely see more before we reach Abu Dhabi in December, ”Hawkins said.