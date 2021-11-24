Havelter The Big Stones rugby club ‘advance’ with New Zealand coach and player John Pikari

The question of how a 25-year-old New Zealander – crazy about rugby and raised in the capital Wellington – ended up on the shores of Lake Drenthe is as logical as it gets. It is half past one on Sunday afternoon, November 7. In an hour and a half, The Big Stones 1 will play at home against Rugby Club Groningen. The last number against the penultimate number. The Havelter team have so far lost all five matches in the North East 3rd Division. Pikari is expected to do better and although the result confirms it, the manager – together with board member Alwin Bos – is already talking about it before the match. progression .