Have you ever announced an Oscar winner? Will Smith impresses in “King Richard”

Warner Bros. brings us the movie on February 3, 2022 king richard, with actor Will smith on your mind. The film has already hit theaters in the United States, with the main reason being the upcoming awards season.

With that, Will Smith can at least compete for a number of important film awards. As far as some fans are concerned, this new film may well award him an Oscar for Best Male Role.

king richard

In the movie king richard we see how Smith immersed himself in one of the best roles he has played in his career. We see the true story of how Venus and Serena Williams went from two poor children in Compton to global superstars.

In king richard the focus is on the father of the two: Richard, and that’s the role Smith plays. Fans seem to find him brilliant:

King Richard was such a good movie. Made me cry at the end. Will Smith better get that name at the Oscars. 10/10 #RoiRichard pic.twitter.com/PsZKYygSWr – Giselle (@itsgissel) 20 November 2021

#RoiRichard draws you in with an inspiring story and pulls you to the core with a powerful performance from the entire cast. Will Smith is close to winning an Oscar, and Aunjanue Ellis and Saniyya Sidney are shining. Not to mention the phenomenal Beyoncé ?? Be Alive ??! Great movie! pic.twitter.com/oheFJU0rWu – Ema Sasic (@ema_sasic) 20 November 2021

Will Smith’s performance in KING RICHARD is pretty much daddy’s goals. If I could even be as devoted to his daughters as I am to mine ?? give this man an Oscar. pic.twitter.com/NIU3i2M4Ft – Aaron Secateurs (@AaronFlux) 20 November 2021

The film #RoiRichard was amazing, I mean AMAZING. Will Smith was amazing / phenomenal, like he didn’t get (ALL PRIZES) it’s racism behind it all. When Be Alive comes to the end of the movie, you will get emotional. Guarantee. I think Beyoncé still has her Oscar chance. pic.twitter.com/n3XkVXzAld – 𝔸 ℙ𝕖𝕥𝕥𝕪 𝔹𝕚𝕥𝕔𝕙👑♔ (@AVeryPettyBitch) November 19, 2021

nw Will Smith winning an Oscar in #RoiRichard pic.twitter.com/eiGEzQXxG0 – Mods (@modytalkmovies) November 19, 2021

king richard gets 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. He “transcends the formula of a sports biopic with a refreshing, nuanced story and brilliant work by Will Smith in the title role”, is written in consensus form.