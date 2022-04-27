Harvard University wants to compensate its role in slavery with 100 million dollars

The American university recognizes in The report that he profited from slavery and faced racial discrimination in the past.

This happened in the 17th and 18th centuries, before slavery was outlawed in Massachusetts in 1783. Harvard was founded in 1636 in Cambridge, not far from Boston.

At least 79 slaves

At the time, Harvard profited from the slave trade in many ways. But even after that, the university still received donations from (deceased) slave traders.

The exact number of slaves owned by university staff is unknown, but the number of 79 reported in the report is much higher than previously believed. Four former presidents of the educational institution also enslaved people.