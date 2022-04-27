Harvard University wants to compensate its role in slavery with 100 million dollars

Wed. Apr 27th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

Russia closes the gas tap for Poland and Bulgaria so as not to pay in rubles Russia closes the gas tap for Poland and Bulgaria so as not to pay in rubles 1 min read

Russia closes the gas tap for Poland and Bulgaria so as not to pay in rubles

Harold Manning 9 hours ago 80
Trump to be fined $10,000 a day for withholding personal records Trump to be fined $10,000 a day for withholding personal records 2 min read

Trump to be fined $10,000 a day for withholding personal records

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 59
The Spanish king announces his ability to increase the transparency of the royal family | instagram The Spanish king announces his ability to increase the transparency of the royal family | instagram 2 min read

The Spanish king announces his ability to increase the transparency of the royal family | instagram

Harold Manning 1 day ago 82
American Family Discovers Five Hibernating Bears Under House: 'We Heard Snoring' | Abroad American Family Discovers Five Hibernating Bears Under House: ‘We Heard Snoring’ | Abroad 2 min read

American Family Discovers Five Hibernating Bears Under House: ‘We Heard Snoring’ | Abroad

Harold Manning 1 day ago 83
California family finds five bears hibernating under house | animals California family finds five bears hibernating under house | animals 1 min read

California family finds five bears hibernating under house | animals

Harold Manning 2 days ago 83
Macron's re-election brings relief in Europe, but tension mounts in France Macron’s re-election brings relief in Europe, but tension mounts in France 3 min read

Macron’s re-election brings relief in Europe, but tension mounts in France

Harold Manning 2 days ago 105

You may have missed

L1mburg Central: Maastricht is ready for King's Day | 1Limburg L1mburg Central: Maastricht is ready for King’s Day | 1Limburg 2 min read

L1mburg Central: Maastricht is ready for King’s Day | 1Limburg

Queenie Bell 29 mins ago 20
Harvard University wants to compensate its role in slavery with 100 million dollars Harvard University wants to compensate its role in slavery with 100 million dollars 2 min read

Harvard University wants to compensate its role in slavery with 100 million dollars

Harold Manning 31 mins ago 29
Studie werpt nieuw licht op Frans Naerebout Study sheds new light on Frans Naerebout 3 min read

Study sheds new light on Frans Naerebout

Earl Warner 35 mins ago 15
Hogstra, who is visiting India, said, 'It is important to see what binds us now.' Hogstra, who is visiting India, said, ‘It is important to see what binds us now.’ 2 min read

Hogstra, who is visiting India, said, ‘It is important to see what binds us now.’

Thelma Binder 39 mins ago 30