Harry (without Meghan) returns to London for Diana memorial

Harry made the crossing alone, without his support and the support of Meghan Markle. Their two children, Archie and Lili, are also still in America. The daily mail previously reported that Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, now that he no longer has a permanent residence in the country, is being looked after by his favorite niece, Princess Eugenie. She has lived in Frogmore Cottage since Harry and Meghan left for the United States.

Harry is in England for the unveiling of a statue of his mother who would have turned 60 on July 1, 1997 but was killed in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997. For this reason, a statue of Diana is unveiled on her birthday in the garden of Kensington Palace, where William and Kate live. Apparently Harry and William will be giving a separate speech in honor of their mother.