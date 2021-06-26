Harry (without Meghan) returns to London for Diana memorial
Harry made the crossing alone, without his support and the support of Meghan Markle. Their two children, Archie and Lili, are also still in America. The daily mail previously reported that Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, now that he no longer has a permanent residence in the country, is being looked after by his favorite niece, Princess Eugenie. She has lived in Frogmore Cottage since Harry and Meghan left for the United States.
Harry is in England for the unveiling of a statue of his mother who would have turned 60 on July 1, 1997 but was killed in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997. For this reason, a statue of Diana is unveiled on her birthday in the garden of Kensington Palace, where William and Kate live. Apparently Harry and William will be giving a separate speech in honor of their mother.
The event is the perfect opportunity for Harry to do something about his broken bond with his brother. The men put aside their differences that day, sources said. This is the first time the brothers have seen each other since their grandfather Philip’s funeral. Although they talk to each other by text, the bond seems far from being reestablished.
“There was no personal or good conversation,” a source said. The sun. “Only very short and minimal messages. Their relationship is still very strained.”
There has been a lot of fuss about Frogmore Cottage in recent years. The residence was refurbished for more than 2 million euros at the expense of the taxpayer. Soon after, Harry and Meghan left for America for good. The couple promise to reimburse the sum and since their departure Eugenie and Jack have received the keys. You can read more about William and Harry’s bond in the video below.
Speaking of money, a spokesperson for Prince Charles told ITV that the British heir to the throne did indeed support his son financially when he stepped back from the British royal family. A spokesperson for Clarence House said the money went to Harry and his wife Meghan to help them transition to their new lives. It doesn’t rhyme with what Harry said in the now hotly-discussed interview with Oprah Winfrey.